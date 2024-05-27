Arrow McLaren hopes to build momentum after posting strong performance at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arrow McLaren started this month seeking a fresh start. The team’s program certainly appears to be back on track after Sunday’s strong showing at the Indianapolis 500. Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi each led 12 laps and were fighting for the lead until the end. O’Ward came within two turns of of capturing his first win on the Brickyard’s 2.5-mile oval. Kyle Larson might have finished in the top five if not for a speeding violation on pit row. Even Callum Ilott was forced to start from the back of the field and overcame a pit row collision to finish 11th. It could be enough to give the team some momentum for the final 12 IndyCar races.

