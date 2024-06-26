Arrighetti fans season-high 10 as Astros run streak to seven games with 7-1 win over Rockies

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Spencer Arrighetti struck out a season-high 10 in seven scoreless innings and Yainer Diaz had three hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 7-1 win over Colorado Wednesday to extend their winning streak to a season-long seven games. The Astros, who opened the season a dismal 7-19, improved to 40-40 with the victory, reaching .500 for the first time this season. Arrighetti (4-6) tied a season-low with three hits and didn’t walk a batter for the first time this year in his longest start of the season.

