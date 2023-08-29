Arrests made in alleged plot to sabotage a stage of the Spanish Vuelta

LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — Spanish national police say four people have been arrested in a plot to sabotage a stage of the Spanish Vuelta. The alleged plan was to empty two drums of liquid, possibly motor oil, on the road as the peloton rode past on Monday’s third stage from Barcelona into the Pyrenees mountains. Police say a discovery on the overpass on Saturday let to the arrests. Authorities believe the people are members of a pro-Catalan independence group.

