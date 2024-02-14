Arraez loses to Marlins in arbitration and will get $10.6 million instead of $12 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez lost to the Miami Marlins in salary arbitration, failing in his attempt to win two years in a row. Arraez was awarded the team’s $10.6 million offer rather than his $12 million request. Arraez won the 2022 AL batting title for Minnesota, hitting .316 with eight homers and 49 RBIs. Then he was traded to Miami in January 2023 and won in arbitration when a panel picked his $6.1 million request rather than the Marlins’ $5 million offer. He captured the NL batting title last year, setting career highs with a .354 average, 10 homers and 69 RBIs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.