Arraez has career-high 5 hits, 5 RBIs to lead Marlins to 12-1 rout over Athletics

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez had a career-high five hits and five RBIs and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Saturday.

The major leagues’ leading hitter, Arraez hit three doubles and two singles to raise his average to .390. Arraez also became the first player in franchise history with five hits and five RBIs in a game.

Joey Wendle doubled twice and singled for the Marlins, who finished with 14 hits.

The A’s dropped to a major league-worst 12-48 and lost their 13th straight on the road.

Rookie Eury Pérez threw five scoreless innings of four-hit ball in his fifth major league start. The 20-year-old Pérez (3-1) struck out five and walked one. George Soriano got the last nine outs for his first major league save.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Miami. Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez scores on a sacrifice fly by Bryan De La Cruz during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Miami.

The Marlins struck early against Oakland starter Luis Medina with a four-run second. Jonathan Davis hit a two-run double and scored on Arraez’s single. Jorge Soler’s single advanced Arraez to third before Bryan De La Cruz had a sacrifice fly to right.

Consecutive walks to Jean Segura and Nick Fortes in the third ended Medina’s outing. Wendle followed with a single against reliever Sam Long to load the bases. Arraez’s one-out double to left-center cleared the bases and put Miami ahead 7-0.

Medina (0-5) gave up six runs and six hits, walked four and struck out two.

Arraez’s RBI double and De La Cruz’s second sacrifice fly in the fifth padded the lead.

Shea Langeliers’ RBI single in the eighth put Oakland on the board and snapped an 18-inning scoreless string.

With the lopsided lead, the Marlins pinch-hit for Arraez with Garrett Hampson in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Kirby Snead (left shoulder strain) showed no discomfort after throwing a live batting practice session in Arizona on Friday and his next step will be joining a minor league affiliate for rehab outings.

Marlins: LHP A.J. Puk (left elbow nerve irritation) threw a scoreless inning in the first of consecutive-day rehab outings with Double-A Pensacola on Friday. … OF Avisaíl García (left back tightness) experienced a setback during his rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville and will return to Miami for re-evaluation.

UP NEXT

RHP Paul Blackburn (0-0, 2.25) will start the series finale for Oakland on Sunday against Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.93).

