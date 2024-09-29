Arraez denies Ohtani NL Triple Crown, wins batting title for 3rd team

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Arraez held off Shohei Ohtani’s bid to win the National League Triple Crown and became the first player since the 1800s to earn batting titles with three teams. Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. won his first American League batting championship, finishing with a major league-best .332 average. Arraez went 1 for 3 and posted a .314 mark for San Diego, lowest for an NL batting champion since Tony Gwynn’s record-low .313 in 1988. Arraez won the the 2022 AL title at .316 for Minnesota and the 2023 NL title at .354 with Miami.

