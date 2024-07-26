Arozarena watches from Tropicana Field stands with fans after he’s traded by budget-conscious Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays insist they haven’t given up on the season. Nevertheless, president of baseball operations Erik Neander concedes the decision to part ways with star outfielder Randy Arozarena and pitcher Zach Eflin before next week’s trade deadline probably won’t enhance the team’s chances of earning a sixth consecutive playoff berth. Neander , though, is confident the moves will help the budget-conscious franchise down the road. The fourth-place Rays entered play Friday night, one game over .500 and trailing the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles by 9 1-2 games. At 52-51, they were sixth in a race for three AL wild-card spots.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.