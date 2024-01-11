Arozarena, McClanahan among 8 Rays reaching contracts. Adam and Ramírez again on track for hearings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Slugging outfielder Randy Arozarena and injured ace Shane McClanahan were among eight players who agreed to contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays and avoided arbitration. Right-hander Jason Adam and designated hitter/outfielder Harold Ramírez remained on track for hearings next month. Tampa Bay went to four hearings last year, beating left-hander Colin Poche and right-hander Ryan Thompson, and losing to Ramírez and Poche. Arozarena will get $8.1 million, and McClanahan reached a $7.2 million, two-year deal. Also agreeing to one-year contracts were right-handers Aaron Civale ($4.9 million), Shawn Armstrong ($2.05 million), Zack Littell ($1.85 million) and Drew Rasmussen ($1,865,000), Poche ($2,375,000), and infielder Isaac Paredes ($3.4 million).

