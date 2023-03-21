Arozarena hopes breakout WBC boosts baseball in Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Randy Arozarena’s strong performance wasn’t enough for Mexico at the World Baseball Classic, where Japan rallied for a 6-5 win to reach the final against the United States. Arozarena hit .450 with six doubles, one home run and nine RBIs, another big performance in a big event after he hit 10 home runs with 13 RBIs for Tampa Bay in the 2020 postseason. He jumped at the 8 1/2-foot left field wall to rob Kazuma Okamoto of a home run and preserve a three-run lead, then sparked a two-run rally with a leadoff double in the eighth inning.

