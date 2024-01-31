Aroldis Chapman eager to help Pirates elbow their way into playoff race in whatever role they need

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aroldis Chapman isn’t in Pittsburgh to take David Bednar’s job. The seven-time All-Star closer is happy to fill whatever bullpen role the Pirates need. That includes working as a set-up man to Pittsburgh closer David Bednar, himself a two-time All-Star. The 35-year-old Chapman has 321 career saves and won two World Series titles, including one last fall with the Texas Rangers. Chapman says he is in Pittsburgh because he sees a young team thirsty to win.

