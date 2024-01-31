Aroldis Chapman eager to help Pirates elbow their way into playoff race in whatever role they need

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Rangers relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Oct. 23, 2023, in Houston. The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered the back end of their bullpen, agreeing to terms with seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The deal is pending completion of a physical, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aroldis Chapman isn’t in Pittsburgh to take David Bednar’s job. The seven-time All-Star closer is happy to fill whatever bullpen role the Pirates need. That includes working as a set-up man to Pittsburgh closer David Bednar, himself a two-time All-Star. The 35-year-old Chapman has 321 career saves and won two World Series titles, including one last fall with the Texas Rangers. Chapman says he is in Pittsburgh because he sees a young team thirsty to win.

