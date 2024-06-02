Arnold, Smith help push Florida State past UCF 5-2 at Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamie Arnold finished with 12 strikeouts, Cam Smith hit a home run and Florida State beat UCF 5-2 in the Tallahassee Regional. Florida State (43-15), the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play the Stetson-UCF winner in the regional final on Sunday. Smith’s two-run homer to right field and Jaime Ferrer’s one-run double stretched the Seminoles’ lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Arnold (11-3) pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits to get the win.

