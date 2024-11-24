Arnold, Robinson run for more than 100 yards as Oklahoma stuns No. 7 Alabama 24-3

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xavier Robinson ran for career highs of 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma stunned No. 7 Alabama 24-3 to become bowl eligible and deal a severe blow to the Crimson Tide’s chances of receiving a College Football Playoff berth. Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards on 25 carries and completed 9 of 11 passes for the Sooners, who got coach Brent Venables off the hot seat on Senior Night. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe completed 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions and gained just seven yards on 15 carries. The Sooners held Alabama to 234 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.