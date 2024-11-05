Arne Slot humbles Xabi Alonso as Liverpool routs Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arne Slot vs. Xabi Alonso had the makings of an epic battle. In the end it was the Liverpool coach who cruised to victory against the man many believed was destined to take over at Anfield this season. A hat trick from Luis Diaz and another from Cody Gakpo saw Liverpool beat German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League and further endear Slot to the Merseyside club’s fans. It all seems so easy for the Dutchman, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer and has led Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and now the Champions League after an outstanding start to his reign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.