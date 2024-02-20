Arnautović helps Inter beat Atlético 1-0 in 1st leg of Champions League last 16

MILAN (AP) — Marko Arnautović came off the bench to help Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Arnautović replaced the injured Marcus Thuram at halftime and redeemed himself after missing a couple of early chances by scoring the winning goal 11 minutes from time. The second leg is in Madrid on March 13. Inter was a surprise Champions League finalist last year but appears to have stepped up a level since and looks to be storming to the Serie A title after an eight-match winning streak in all competitions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.