Arnautović helps Inter beat Atlético 1-0 in 1st leg of Champions League last 16

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — Marko Arnautović came off the bench to help Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Arnautović replaced the injured Marcus Thuram at halftime and redeemed himself after missing a couple of early chances by scoring the winning goal 11 minutes from time. The second leg is in Madrid on March 13. Inter was a surprise Champions League finalist last year but appears to have stepped up a level since and looks to be storming to the Serie A title after an eight-match winning streak in all competitions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.