Arnautović faces another injury layoff, Inter teammate Carlos Augusto will also miss Atletico match

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan forward Marko Arnautović faces another month on the sidelines because of injury and teammate Carlos Augusto will also miss Wednesday’s match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. Both players had to come off in Inter’s 1-0 win at Bologna on Saturday after sustaining injuries. They underwent medical tests on Monday. Inter visits Atletico with a 1-0 lead from the first leg after a late Arnautović strike. The 34-year-old Arnautović missed two months earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

