Army takes early lead, hangs on to defeat Holy Cross 17-14

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tyrell Robinson scored on a 14-yard run, Elo Modozie returned a blocked punt for another touchdown and Army defeated Holy Cross 17-14. Matthew Sluka’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker with two minutes left got the Crusaders within three points but Army recovered an onside kick and was able to run out the clock with the help of a fourth-and-1 conversion. Quinn Maretzki’s 26-yard field goal with five minutes left in the game made it 17-7. Less than three minutes into the game Modozie scooped-and-scored for a 12-yard run after Jamil Williams blocked a punt. Robinson’s touchdown made it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

