Army starts fast, holds off UTSA 37-29

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Hayden Reed and Jakobi Buchanan had first-quarter touchdown runs and Army never trailed in a 37-29 victory over UTSA on Friday night.Reed scored from a yard out midway through the quarter and Buchanan punched it in from the 10 with 1:15 left to give the Black Knights (2-1) a 14-0 lead.Robert Henry had a 19-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to get the Roadrunners (1-2) on the scoreboard. Quinn Maretzki followed with 23- and 45-yard field goals to push Army’s lead to 20-7. Eddie Lee Marburger connected with Tykee Ogle-Kellogg for a 46-yard touchdown on the final play of the quarter to pull UTSA within 20-14 at halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.