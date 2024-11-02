Army QB Bryson Daily misses service-academy game against Air Force

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army quarterback Bryson Daily missed Saturday’s service-academy game against Air Force with an injury or illness. Army coach Jeff Monken did not provide any specifics about Daily’s injury or illness in his postgame press conference after the Black Knights’ 20-3 win. Daily has guided an undefeated Army to a No. 21 ranking. Junior Dewayne Coleman started in his place.

