Army extends the contract of coach Jeff Monken. The deal runs through 2027, AP source says

Army has extended the contract of Jeff Monken, who is the second-winningest football coach in school history. The multiyear extension was announced three days after the Black Knights won on the road at UTSA. A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the new contract runs through the 2027 season and averages more than $2 million per year in salary. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school wasn’t disclosing financial terms. Monken is in his 10th season at Army and has a record of 66-50 with five victories against rival Navy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.