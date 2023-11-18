Army beats Coastal Carolina 28-21 behind rushing touchdowns from Riley, Daily and Marshall

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Riley, Bryson Daily and Ay’Jaun Marshall each had a rushing touchdown and Army beat Coastal Carolina 28-21. Army plays Navy on Dec. 9 with an opportunity to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy outright as the Midshipmen already fell to Air Force. Coastal Carolina plays first-place James Madison next Saturday in a regular-season finale. Riley and Daily each had a short touchdown run in the first half and Jabril Williams returned a blocked punt for a 37-yard touchdown to give Army a 21-7 lead with 1:48 left before halftime. It was Army’s second straight week with a blocked punt — and its 11th in the last four seasons. Coastal Carolia got within a score following a 50-second drive just before halftime. Army scored on its first possession of the second half.

