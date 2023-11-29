Army and Navy visit New England in advance of rivalry game. A couple of Patriots are taking sides

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A rare weekend off in the NFL season will give New England long-snapper Joe Cardona a chance to see the Army-Navy game in the Patriots’ home stadium. The Patriots play in Pittsburgh next Thursday, meaning the Navy graduate will be off on Dec. 9, when the two service academies play the 124th edition of their rivalry at Gillette Stadium. Cardona isn’t the only member of the team with a rooting interest. Coach Bill Belichick grew up around the Annapolis campus while his father, Steve, spent 34 years as a Navy assistant coach. Players say Cardona is the model for Midshipmen who aspire to the NFL.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.