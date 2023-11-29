Army and Navy visit New England in advance of rivalry game. A couple of Patriots are taking sides

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, right, a Navy graduate and active member of the Naval Reserves, greets Navy coach Brian Newberry, second from right, during a news conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, for the Army-Navy NCAA college football game, which will be held in Foxborough on Dec. 9. At left looking on is Navy linebacker Will Harbour. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jimmy Golen]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A rare weekend off in the NFL season will give New England long-snapper Joe Cardona a chance to see the Army-Navy game in the Patriots’ home stadium. The Patriots play in Pittsburgh next Thursday, meaning the Navy graduate will be off on Dec. 9, when the two service academies play the 124th edition of their rivalry at Gillette Stadium. Cardona isn’t the only member of the team with a rooting interest. Coach Bill Belichick grew up around the Annapolis campus while his father, Steve, spent 34 years as a Navy assistant coach. Players say Cardona is the model for Midshipmen who aspire to the NFL.

