Army and Navy have bowls to play in. They’re only focused on the Army-Navy game

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Army won the American Athletic Conference championship and is ranked 19th in the country with an 11-1 record. The Black Knights and Navy are each heading to a bowl game for the first time since 2017. But that’s not something either team is thinking about. The annual Army-Navy game this Saturday is what players and coaches are focused on amid a couple of the best seasons for the military academies in recent history. Navy senior captain Colin Ramos said this year would be defined by how he and his teammates play against Army in one of sport’s longest-running rivalries.

