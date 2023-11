WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for one touchdown and ran for another as North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 26-6. The Wolfpack won its third game in a row and secured a road win for the second time in the last 11 trips to face the Demon Deacons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.