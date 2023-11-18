Armstrong lifts NC State to 35-28 win over Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores to lead NC State to a 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech. Armstrong accounted for 292 yards for the Wolfpack, who scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions spanning both halves and never trailed in winning their fourth consecutive game. Kyron Drones led Virginia Techwith 225 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Hokies had won three of four coming into the game.

