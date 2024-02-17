Armando Bacot leads No. 7 North Carolina past Virginia Tech 96-81

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 7 North Carolina led most of the way in a 96-81 victory against Virginia Tech. RJ Davis added 20 points, Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Harrison Ingram had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Tar Heels, which lost three of its previous five games. MJ Collins had 18 points and reserve Mylyjael Poteat scored 15 to lead Virginia Tech, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Tyler Nickel had 14 points against his former team and Lynn Kidd and Hunter Cattoor added 11 points apiece on Saturday.

