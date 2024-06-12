Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis misses on 3 pole vault world record attempts to conclude the Euros

ROME (AP) — Armand Duplantis still has some work to do before extending his pole vault world record again. The American-born Swede missed three attempts at clearing 6.25 meters at the European Championships. But the Olympic and two-time world champion still claimed a third European title and extended his championship record to 6.10. And he has the Paris Olympics in less than 50 days to look forward to. Duplantis has set the world record eight times. The last came when he cleared 6.24 at the season-opening Diamond League meet in China in April. Marcell Jacobs and Olympic champion Italy won the 4×100 relay.

