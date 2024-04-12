Arkansas will have Thursday night opener when it faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 29

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will open its 2024 season on a Thursday night when it faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. School officials announced on Friday the new date for this game. Arkansas initially had planned to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31. The game will air on ESPNU. This is the first time Arkansas has opened its season on a Thursday night since 2017

