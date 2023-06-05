Arkansas tops Santa Clara in elimination game, 6-4, earns TCU rematch at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jared Wegner and Kendall Diggs each homered and Arkansas beat Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game at the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas advances to a rematch with TCU on Monday. The Horned Frogs walloped Arkansas earlier Sunday, 20-5, to send the Razorbacks into the elimination game with Santa Clara. A TCU win Monday earns them the regional championship and its berth in the super regional. The top-seeded Razorbacks must beat TCU twice to claim the crown and advance.

