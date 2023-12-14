Arkansas State rolls past Louisville 75-63 for its first win over a Power Five opponent since 2014

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Caleb Fields had 20 points and eight assists, and Arkansas State cruised past shorthanded Louisville 75-63 for its first victory over a Power Five opponent since the 2014-15 season. It was Arkansas State’s first win in four tries against Louisville. The Red Wolves also won on the road for the first time this season in six games. Arkansas State’s victory on Dec. 17, 2014 came against Mississippi State. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored a career-best 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Louisville (4-6). Louisville forward J.J. Traynor and center Dennis Evans did not play because of injuries announced just before tipoff. The team also dismissed junior guard Koron Davis earlier in the day.

