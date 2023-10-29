Arkansas State rides Wallace to 34-24 victory over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Zak Wallace rushed for 118 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to guide Arkansas State to a 34-24 victory over UL Monroe. Wallace scored on a 34-yard run early in the final period to push a one-point lead for Arkansas State (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) to 24-16. Wallace capped a five-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard run to up the Red Wolves’ advantage to 31-16 with 9:26 left to play. Jaylen Raynor had a 2-yard touchdown run to give Arkansas State a 7-3 lead after one quarter. Derek McCormick kicked three first-half field goals to give UL Monroe (2-5, 0-5) a 9-7 lead, but Dominic Zvada booted a 49-yarder with 2:02 left before halftime to put the Red Wolves up 10-9 at intermission.

