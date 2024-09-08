Arkansas State rallies to top Tulsa 28-24 for second straight win

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Courtney Jackson returned a punt 77 yards for a third-quarter touchdown and Jaylen Raynor found Corey Rucker with a five-yard scoring pass to lift Arkansas State to a 28-24 come-from-behind win over Tulsa for a second-straight home-field win to start the season. Tulsa built a 17-7 lead at halftime but the Red Wolves scored three third-quarter touchdowns to earn the win.

