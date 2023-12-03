Arkansas State, Northern Illinois meet in Camellia Bowl in clash of two 6-6 teams

Arkansas State and Northern Illinois are set to meet in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. It’s the Red Wolves third appearance in the Alabama game. Both teams come in with 6-6 records. Northern Illinois opened with a win over Boston College and won five of its last seven games. It’s the first time since 2019 that Arkansas State is bowl eligible. The Red Wolves are led by Sun Belt freshman of the year Jaylen Raynor at quarterback. Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown has run for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns. The game is Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.