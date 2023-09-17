Arkansas State get first victory behind Ja’Quez Cross’ career-high 164 yards rushing

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Ja’Quez Cross rushed for a career-high 164 yards and two touchdowns, Zak Wallace added 57 yards rushing and a score, and Arkansas State beat Stony Brook 31-7 on Saturday for its first victory of the season. Arkansas State (1-2) totaled 345 yards on the ground — its most since 469 versus New Mexico State in 2014. The Red Wolves defense held Stony Brook to 311 total yards. Cross’ 66-yard touchdown run made it 17-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Cross finished the half with eight carries for 148 yards. His 5-yarder in the third quarter pushed it to 24-0.

