Arkansas pulls out 78-75 win to hand Georgia fifth straight defeat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — El Ellis and Kenyon Menifield Jr. scored 15 points apiece and Arkansas held on to beat Georgia 78-75 on Saturday to hand the Bulldogs their fifth straight loss. Mahki Mitchell added 14 points, Tramon Mark 13 and Jalen Graham 11 for the Razorbacks. Silas Demary Jr. scored 19 points, Justin Hill 18 and Russel Tchewa 10 for Georgia. Arkansas built a 12-point lead in the second half but there were eight ties and six lead changes over the final 7 1/2 minutes. Davonte Davis found Mitchell behind the defense for an easy basket and the Razorbacks’ final lead with 54 seconds remaining.

