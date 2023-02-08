Arkansas pulls away from Kentucky in 2nd half, wins 88-73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 20 points, Anthony Black had 19 and Arkansas used a blazing second half to pull away and beat Kentucky 88-73, giving coach Eric Musselman his 200th collegiate victory. Black added five assists and five steals. Makhel Mitchell and Davonte Davis scored 15 points each and Jordan Walsh 13 for the Razorbacks who have won five straight conference games, including three in a row. It was Arkansas’ third straight win over the Wildcats. The teams meet again in Fayetteville in a regular-season finale on March 4. Cason Wallace scored 24 points to lead Kentucky, which had won six straight conference games.

