Arkansas outlasts Vanderbilt 90-85 in OT in first round of SEC tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored seven of his 24 points in overtime and Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt 90-85 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Arkansas, the 12th seed, will play No. 5 seed South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Battle sank 5 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and 13 of 14 free throws for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark scored all 18 of his points in the second half. Makhi Mitchell came off the bench to score 18, adding seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Ezra Manjon had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists to pace the Commodores.

