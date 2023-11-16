Arkansas looks to get back on track against Florida International
Sam Pittman’s job will be about the only thing on the line for Arkansas when the Razorbacks host Florida International. Arkansas was eliminated from bowl eligibility last week in a 48-3 loss to Auburn. During a week in which two other disappointing teams fired their coaches — Mississippi State and Texas A&M — some were surprised Pittman made it through the weekend. He almost certainly needs to beat a bottom-of-the-barrel Sun Belt team to give himself a shot to make it past Thanksgiving. FIU has lost its last two by an average of 40.5-12.
