Arkansas looks to bounce back against UAB after tough loss to Oklahoma State

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) takes the snap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mitch Alcala]

A dominant performance against Alabama-Birmingham would go a long way toward Arkansas salving the wounds of a Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks led by at least two touchdowns for much of the game before hitting a wall in the second half and allowing the 16th-ranked Cowboys to win in double-overtime. The Razorbacks said the way they lost hurt more than the loss itself. The matchup with UAB provides the Razorbacks a chance to show they are more like the team that led 21-7 at halftime and less like the team that squandered the advantage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.