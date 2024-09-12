Arkansas looks to bounce back against UAB after tough loss to Oklahoma State

A dominant performance against Alabama-Birmingham would go a long way toward Arkansas salving the wounds of a Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks led by at least two touchdowns for much of the game before hitting a wall in the second half and allowing the 16th-ranked Cowboys to win in double-overtime. The Razorbacks said the way they lost hurt more than the loss itself. The matchup with UAB provides the Razorbacks a chance to show they are more like the team that led 21-7 at halftime and less like the team that squandered the advantage.

