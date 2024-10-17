Arkansas looks for second straight Top 10 upset when it hosts LSU

Eighth-ranked LSU can further establish itself as a legitimate national-championship contender by clearing its next hurdle. The game against Arkansas marks the second of four straight matchups against teams either ranked in the Top 25, or, in Arkansas’ case, picking up votes for the poll. Arkansas has not been ranked in the Top 25 in more than two calendar years. A win over LSU would almost certainly be enough to change that.

