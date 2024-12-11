Arkansas holds off No. 14 Michigan 89-87 in Jimmy V Classic at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Boogie Fland scored 20 points as Arkansas stormed back from a 15-point deficit, withstood a late comeback attempt and hung on for an 89-87 victory over No. 14 Michigan in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. D.J. Wagner added 16 points for the Razorbacks, who went without a basket for the final 3:01 and nearly blew an 18-point lead. Trevon Brazile added 15 points and a key block on Vladislav Goldin with 14 seconds left. Goldin scored 17 for Michigan, which had won seven straight games and was trying to match last season’s win total already. Danny Wolf added 14 points, while Will Tschetter and Roddy Gayle Jr. contributed 13 apiece.

