Arkansas holds off Auburn 76-73 in SEC Tournament

By The Associated Press
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) dunks on Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/John Amis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Amis]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Black scored 19 points and Arkansas held off Auburn for a 76-73 victory in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Auburn used a 15-6 run for a 73-72 lead with 41 seconds remaining for its only lead since scoring the first two points of the game. Nick Smith Jr. answered with a jumper for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis then forced a turnover and added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 11 seconds left. Wendell Green Jr. missed a 3-pointer to end it. Arkansas will play second-seeded Texas A&M in a quarterfinal.

