Arkansas holds off Auburn 76-73 in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Black scored 19 points and Arkansas held off Auburn for a 76-73 victory in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Auburn used a 15-6 run for a 73-72 lead with 41 seconds remaining for its only lead since scoring the first two points of the game. Nick Smith Jr. answered with a jumper for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis then forced a turnover and added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 11 seconds left. Wendell Green Jr. missed a 3-pointer to end it. Arkansas will play second-seeded Texas A&M in a quarterfinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.