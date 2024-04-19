Arkansas hires Kenny Payne as associate head coach under John Calipari

By The Associated Press
FILE - Louisville coach Kenny Payne watches the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.,Dec. 31, 2022. Arkansas has announced that Payne has been named associate head coach under new head coach John Calipari. Payne spent 10 years as an assistant for Calipari at Kentucky. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kenny Payne has been hired as associate head coach at Arkansas under John Calipari. Payne was fired last month after going 12-52 in two seasons as the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater. Before that, he spent 10 years as an assistant at Kentucky under Calipari, helping the Wildcats win the national championship in 2012, play for the 2014 title and reach four Final Fours. Payne also has been an assistant at Oregon and for the NBA’s New York Knicks. As associate head coach at Kentucky from 2014 to 2020, Payne helped the Wildcats consistently land highly ranked recruiting classes.

