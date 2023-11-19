Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will be back next season, athletic director says

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek says football coach Sam Pittman will return next season. Arkansas has posted a disappointing 4-7 record in Pittman’s fourth year. Yurachek said in a social media post that he told the team after Saturday night’s 44-20 victory over Florida International that Pittman would be back. Pittman said after the game that speculation about his future had hurt recruiting and that some of the stories about him contained false information. Pittman has a 23-24 record at Arkansas, including an 11-22 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

