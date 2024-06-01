Arkansas belts 6 home runs to beat Southeast Missouri State 17-9 at NCAA regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ben McLaughlin and Hudson White each hit two home runs and Arkansas beat Southeast Missouri State 17-9 in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional. The Razorbacks (44-14) will move on to play the Kansas State or Louisiana Tech in a winner’s bracket game. Southeast Missouri State (34-26) will face the Kansas State-Louisiana Tech loser in an elimination game. Wehiwa Aloy and Kendall Diggs also hit home runs for the Razorbacks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.