Arkansas beats Santa Clara 13-6 in regional opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kendall Diggs had a three-run single in a five-run fourth inning and top-seeded Arkansas never looked back in a 13-6 victory over Santa Clara to begin the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas (42-16), ranked third in the coaches poll, rallied to take the lead for good in the fourth. Parker Rowland drove in the first run with a single. No. 9 hitter John Bolton tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Diggs’ drove in the final three runs with a two-out single to put the Razorbacks up 5-2. The Razorbacks broke the game open with a five-run sixth. Tavian Josenberger homered following a leaoff single by Bolton to drive in the first two runs.

