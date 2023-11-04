Arkansas beats Florida 39-36 in OT to end a 6-game skid and win in the Swamp for first time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — KJ Jefferson connected with Tyrone Broden for a 4-yard score in overtime that lifted Arkansas to a 39-36 victory at Florida, ending a six-game skid for the Razorbacks and giving them their first win in the Swamp in six tries. The Razorbacks ended Florida’s six-game winning streak at home and may have knocked the Gators out of bowl contention in embattled coach Billy Napier’s second season. Jefferson threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 92 yards and a score.

