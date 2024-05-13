Arkansas and coach John Calipari will face former team at Kentucky in SEC next season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas and coach John Calipari will face his former team at Kentucky next season. The Southeastern Conference released home and away opponents for its 16 basketball teams including new members Oklahoma and Texas on Monday. Dates and times will be released at a later date. It promises to be a raucous time at Rupp Arena when Calipari returns to his home for the past 15 seasons. He resigned after this season and soon after took on the Razorbacks job. The Sooners and Longhorns will play each other twice as part of the 18-game regular season.

