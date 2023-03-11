Arkansas AD apologizes for incident with Kentucky reporter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas’ athletic director has apologized after a Kentucky student journalist said his cellphone was grabbed and thrown to the ground by a Razorbacks staffer following an early exit at the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Jack Weaver of the University of Kentucky independent student newspaper tweeted video showing Arkansas coach Eric Musselman walking off the court after the loss and a staffer behind him appearing to knock the phone out of Weaver’s hand. Weaver was covering Kentucky, which played in the next game. Arkansas’ vice chancellor and athletic director, Hunter Yurachek, issued a statement Saturday saying there was no malicious intent but that the actions of support staff member Riley Hall were “not appropriate or reflective of our program.”

