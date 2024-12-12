Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan declares for NFL draft following 3 stellar seasons

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan has declared for the NFL draft following three stellar seasons. McMillan was one of the highest-rated recruits in Arizona history when he arrived in Tucson in 2022 and immediately started putting up big numbers. The junior from Southern California led all freshmen nationally with 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. McMillan had another strong season in 2023 and was named an Associated Press preseason All-American this year. He continued to produce even as the Wildcats struggled, finishing top five nationally with 84 catches and 1,319 yards receiving to earn first-team AP all-Big 12 honors.

