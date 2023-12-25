Arizona’s Jayden de Laura to enter transfer portal after losing starting job to Fifita

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura will enter the transfer portal after being supplanted as the starter by Noah Fifita. De Laura says in a social media post he will remain with the Wildcats through Thursday’s Alamo Bowl. De Laura threw for 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns with 13 interceptions last season after transferring from Washington State. He opened 2023 as Arizona’s starter but suffered an ankle injury against Stanford in the fourth game of the season. Fifita played so well in his place that coach Jedd Fisch opted to keep him as the starter after de Laura was healthy enough to return.

